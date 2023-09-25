Readers: Are you satisfied with your experience at Logan Airport?

Need weekend plans?
For many New Englanders, Logan Airport is a major travel hub. Serving over 36 million passengers in 2022 according to Massport, it is the largest airport in the region.
Although it services millions of travelers every year, many feel unsatisfied with their experience at Logan. In a J.D. Power airport satisfaction survey, the Boston airport ranked no. 16 out of 20 “mega” airports, or ones serving over 33 million or more people each year.
The airport scored 762 out of 1,000 possible points, based on factors such as terminal facilities, arrivals and departures, baggage claim, and more.
The top-scoring airport was Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport with 800 points.
Conditions at Logan Airport, such as traffic congestion, have been impacted by closures such as the Sumner Tunnel over the summer.
We want to hear from you: Are you satisfied with your experiences at Logan Airport? What was something that impacted your experience recently, either good or bad? Fill out the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected], and your response may be featured in an upcoming Boston.com article.
