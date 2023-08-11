Are you worried the taste of Rao’s sauces will change?

Sign up for The Dish
Campbell Soup will be purchasing the parent company of Rao’s pasta sauces, Sovos Brands by December, according to a Monday announcement. However, many fans of Rao’s are concerned that Campbell’s will change the recipe.
Rao’s sauce was developed by the Rao family at their New York restaurant, which opened in 1896, according to their website. Frank Pellegrino Sr., a fourth generation member of the Rao family, began selling the sauces in 1992, leading to the development of the brand.
Rao’s is beloved by customers for its all-natural recipe and delicious flavors. According to their website, the sauces have “no tomato blends, no paste, no water, no starch, no fillers, no colors, no added sugar.”
Although Campbell’s has stated they will not be changing the recipe, many Rao’s customers are concerned the sauce they know and love will soon be gone.
“We’ll see about that. Give them a year,” said one TikTok user about the sale. “This s**t will never be the same.”
Another user, in anticipation of a new recipe, shared an alternative sauce to Rao’s called “Michael’s of Brooklyn.” However, as noted in the TikTok video, Michael’s of Brooklyn is more expensive than the already-costly Rao’s. A 32 oz. bottle of Rao’s marinara sauce costs $9.99, and the same size bottle of Michael’s of Brooklyn’s marinara sauce costs $10.99.
