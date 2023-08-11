Tell Us Are you worried the taste of Rao’s sauces will change? Although Campbell Soup has stated they will not be changing the recipe, many Rao’s customers are concerned the sauce they know and love will soon be gone. Jars of Rao's sauces are displayed along a grocery store's shelves on August 07, 2023 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Campbell Soup will be purchasing the parent company of Rao’s pasta sauces, Sovos Brands by December, according to a Monday announcement. However, many fans of Rao’s are concerned that Campbell’s will change the recipe.

Rao’s sauce was developed by the Rao family at their New York restaurant, which opened in 1896, according to their website. Frank Pellegrino Sr., a fourth generation member of the Rao family, began selling the sauces in 1992, leading to the development of the brand.

Rao’s is beloved by customers for its all-natural recipe and delicious flavors. According to their website, the sauces have “no tomato blends, no paste, no water, no starch, no fillers, no colors, no added sugar.”

Advertisement:

Although Campbell’s has stated they will not be changing the recipe, many Rao’s customers are concerned the sauce they know and love will soon be gone.

“We’ll see about that. Give them a year,” said one TikTok user about the sale. “This s**t will never be the same.”

Another user, in anticipation of a new recipe, shared an alternative sauce to Rao’s called “Michael’s of Brooklyn.” However, as noted in the TikTok video, Michael’s of Brooklyn is more expensive than the already-costly Rao’s. A 32 oz. bottle of Rao’s marinara sauce costs $9.99, and the same size bottle of Michael’s of Brooklyn’s marinara sauce costs $10.99.

We want to know how you’re feeling about Campbell’s buying Sovos Brands. Are you worried the taste of Rao’s sauces will change? Will you try to find an alternative to Rao’s if the recipe changes? Fill out the survey below or send an email to [email protected], and your response may appear in an upcoming Boston.com article.

Are you worried the taste of Rao's sauces will change? Are you worried the taste of Rao’s sauces will change? (Required) Yes No Will you try to find an alternative sauce to Rao’s if the recipe changes? Yes No Tell us why you voted the way you did. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronouns so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published.