Did you go to one of the best colleges in Massachusetts? Share with us.

Massachusetts is home to dozens of colleges and universities, serving thousands of students each year.

In anticipation of upcoming college application deadlines, personal finance company WalletHub released its 2024 College and University rankings, comparing over 800 schools across the country.

WalletHub used seven factors in determining the ranking — student selectivity, cost and financing, faculty resources, campus safety, campus experience, educational outcomes and career outcomes.

Of the over 800 colleges and universities included in the ranking, 10 schools across Massachusetts made the top 75, ranking in the 91st percentile or higher.

The top 10 Massachusetts colleges and universities, according to WalletHub, are:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Harvard University Wellesley College Amherst College Northeastern University Boston College Tufts University Smith College Boston University Mount Holyoke College

MIT came in at second place overall, defeated only by Yale University in Connecticut.

We want to hear from you: Did you go to one of the best colleges in Massachusetts? What was your experience like? Share your thoughts and memories with us by filling out the survey below or sending us an e-mail at [email protected], and your response may be featured in an upcoming Boston.com article.

