These movie trailers aired during Super Bowl 2023. What will you be watching?

These movie trailers aired during Super Bowl 2023.

Everyone is buzzing today from the Super Bowl LVII excitement that went on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs won 38-35 against the Philadelphia Eagles, making this their second Super Bowl win in four years. Rihanna‘s Apple Music Halftime Show may have stunned fans, but her surprise pregnancy, later confirmed by her reps, stole the show. As always, the Super Bowl featured some of the most gutsy, stage-stealing , and down right entertaining commercials, but we can’t forget about the new movie trailers.

Studios like Disney, Universal Pictures, Sony Pictures, Paramount Pictures, and Warner Bros. got in on the Super Bowl action by airing some of their anticipated films this year. These new films and long-awaited sequels will be coming to theaters in the next few months and we want to know which one you are most exited to see.

Advertisement:

We have rounded the movie trailers that dropped during the Super Bowl.

“65” (2023)

A science fiction sending pilot Mills (Adam Driver) back in time: 65 million years ago. In theaters March 10.

“Air” (2023)

Nike pursues basketball rookie, Michael Joran, to form a formidable partnership featuring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. In theaters April 5.

“Creed III” (2023)

Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) is thriving in his boxing career when a childhood friend turns out to be his foe. In theaters March 3.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (2023)

An action adventure movie based on the popular fantasy game follows Edgin (Chris Pine) on an epic quest. In theaters March 31.

“Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3” (2023)

Disney’s third installment of “Guardians of the Galaxy” sees Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) reunited. In theaters May 5.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (2023)

Disney and Lucasfilm show the return of Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), co-starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge for the fifth installment in this adventure film series. In theaters June 30.

“Fast X” (2023)

The tenth movie in the “Fast and Furious” franchise brings back Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Sung Kang and more. In theaters May 19.

“Scream VI” (2023)

In the sixth installment of the “Scream” franchise, four survivors of the Ghostface killings realize their screaming is far from over. In theaters March 10.

“The Flash” (2023)

Ezra Miller returns as the fastest man alive in DC movie “The Flash.” In theaters June 16.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” (2023)

The seventh installment of the “Transformers” stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback join the battle between Autobots and Decepticons. In theaters June 9.

