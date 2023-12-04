Boston.com readers: We need your help picking the best of everything from 2023

Boston.com Today
If there’s one thing we’ve got, living here in the first quarter of the 21st century, it’s information — if anything, the constant deluge of “content” we encountered each day of 2023 was too much for even informed citizens to sift through.
But there are some people, issues, and events that managed to break through the noise. So as we prepare to wind down 2023 and head into another new year, we want to know: During the past year, what fit that description for you? Which things stood out? What performers and public figures took up the most space on your radar? What trends and events do you remember as the most important?
Please respond to the form below, or to [email protected], with your top suggestions for both Boston and the country at large — along with the people and things you think are definitely on their way out in 2024. We’ll share the results in an article at the end of the year.
