Tell Us Tell us: What was the best Red Sox play from the past week? Was your favorite play a historic save, a heart-warming homer, or maybe a bounce pass on Mother's Day? Rafael Devers hit a game-tying ground-rule double in the bottom of the eighth inning on Friday night against the Cardinals.

While the Red Sox posted a 1-4 record last week, they still supplied plenty of highlight reel plays. Here’s a rundown of the best ones (and you can vote for your favorite below).

Triston Casas goes deep

Boston began the week with a two-game series in Atlanta, which they split.

In the second game, which they won 5-2, the Red Sox flexed some big-time power and also saw a historic performance from their closer.

In the top of the ninth, with Boston leading by just one run, first baseman Triston Casas uncorked on the first pitch he saw.

While he later said that he intended to simply hit a grounder to second, Casas pounded the fast ball 442 feet out to right-center.

Advertisement:

The homer not only gave the Red Sox some insurance runs heading into the bottom of the ninth against the Braves, it also marked the longest homer of the season so far for a Boston player.

Triston Casas cooked and it was delicious. pic.twitter.com/JvrUd24p7h — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 11, 2023

Kenley Jansen makes history

Later in that same game, closer Kenley Jansen came in to close it out.

Jansen entered the game with 399 career saves and with his strikeout of Travis d’Arnaud to end it, he became just the seventh player ever to earn 400 saves.

The 7th player in MLB history to record 400 saves: Kenley Jansen. pic.twitter.com/n1YZrjhSiI — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 11, 2023

Enmanuel Valdez shines in front of family

On Friday night, although a Jansen blown save cost them the game, the Red Sox showed plenty of fight throughout the contest.

In the bottom of the fourth, with the game tied at two, Enmanuel Valdez came up to bat. This game against the Cardinals was especially significant for Valdez as his parents were in attendance to see him play in the majors for the first time.

With his parents looking on, Valdez yanked a ball to right field for the second home run of his career.

Enmanuel Valdez's parents are at Fenway, watching him play an MLB game for the first time.



He just went yard. pic.twitter.com/g3qlBbYdNk — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 13, 2023

Rafael Devers ties it

Later in the same game, the Red Sox faced a deficit once again after the Cardinals scored three in the sixth.

In the bottom of the eighth, after a pair of walks put runners on first and second, Rafael Devers came up to hit with no walks.

Advertisement:

Prior to that at-bat, Devers was 0-for-3, but he came through when it most mattered, ripping a ground-rule double to right-center to tie the game.

Pablo Reyes gets fancy in the field

On Sunday night, Valdez was once again involved in a Red Sox highlight, only this time it was while he was in the field.

With a man on first, Nolan Arenado hit a grounder up the middle which shortstop Pablo Reyes fielded behind second.

His momentum from fielding the ball carried him to the outfield grass, but as he ran, he bounced the ball backwards to Valdez at second to narrowly secure the out.

Let us know which play was your favorite in the poll below.

Red Sox plays May 8-15 Who had the best play of the week? (Required) Triston Casas Kenley Jansen Rafael Devers Enmanuel Valdez Pablo Reyes Tell us why you voted this way (Required) Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Email or Phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published.