Boston.com readers: We want your Christmas playlists

I come here today in praise of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Wait, come back!

I’m not saying it’s a great song in the ways that great songs are typically great. (You know, by being good.) It’s a great song in the way that a great Christmas song can be great: by being catchy, jingly, and totally over-the-top. (And let’s face it, even as Christmas songs go, there are way worse: I’m looking at you, Dominick the Italian Christmas Donkey.)

Basically, with the world a mess, the country divided, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” stuck on Apple TV+, and global warming having eliminated snow, a good Christmas song is one of the only ways to jump start the holiday spirit these days — and a bunch of them strung together are even better. Just ask the store clerks who listen to them all day, every day from Thanksgiving to Christmas: They’re definitely not unhinged.

With that in mind, we want to help you share the holiday love. Have you collected your favorite Christmas tunes into a playlist on Spotify or elsewhere? Or have you come across a holiday playlist you think is worth sharing? Now’s your chance to feed the world, as Band Aid might say, with the meal of holiday music.

To set the mood, here’s one featuring rock ’n’ roll Christmas songs from the 1950s through today. Listen until you feel jingly, and then fill out the form below, or email [email protected]. We’ll share the best playlists in an upcoming article before Christmas.

