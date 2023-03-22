Tell Us Readers: What are your top questions for Boston’s new director of tourism, sports, and entertainment? We want to know what questions you have for the new department director, John Borders IV. Horses pull a wagon during the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in South Boston. AP Photo/Steven Senne

Boston, home to world-class sports teams, historic landmarks and tourist attractions, thrilling concerts, and more, recently introduced a new director to oversee the city’s fun.

John Borders IV, Boston’s new Director of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment

(Handout/City of Boston Press Office)

John Borders IV, a Dorchester native, was tapped in late January to lead the city’s department of tourism, sports, and entertainment — a branch of the Boston’s Economic Opportunity and Inclusion Cabinet. Borders IV has worked for organizations across Massachusetts including the Boston Celtics, EVERFI, and headed special projects and engagements for former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick’s Executive Office of Education.

“For some people, Boston hasn’t always been the most welcoming and I hope my time in this seat won’t just change the narrative but really change the opportunities we have,” Borders IV said in an interview with WBUR earlier this year.

Advertisement:

Nearly two months into his position, Borders IV oversees Boston’s upcoming events, conventions, festivals, and TV and movie production, working closely with Boston organizations and communities. And we want to know what questions you have for him.

We’ll round up your submissions and take them to Director Borders IV for answers on his vision for Boston. Let us know what unanswered questions you have about the department of sports, tourism, and entertainment, upcoming events, and anything else you might want to know. We may feature your question and its answer from Borders IV in a future article.