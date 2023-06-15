Tell Us

Here’s where you can find food trucks in Boston this summer

Plus, tell us which is the best food truck in Boston.

Bon Me
The Bon Me food truck serves Asian-inspired eats. Globe Staff/David L Ryan

By Shira Laucharoen

As the summer arrives, you may have seen the return of food trucks across Boston, offering a quick meal while you’re on your lunch break. The vendors will have you taking advantage of the warm weather, offering tacos, dumplings, and more to enjoy outside.

The City of Boston has released their food truck schedule for 2023. The Rose Kennedy Greenway also kicked off their food truck program earlier this spring, and continue to update their schedule throughout the season. Below, find the current schedule of food trucks by Boston neighborhood. Got a favorite spot? Share with us in the survey below or e-mail [email protected].

Where to find food trucks in Boston

All food trucks listed run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Select food trucks are also open for dinner and marked with their times below.

Back Bay

Boston Public Library (Central)

Mondays: Chicken and Rice Guys
Thursdays: Chicken and Rice Guys

Clarendon Street

Mondays: Indian Street Cravings
Tuesdays: Moyzilla
Wednesday: Hungry Nomads
Thursdays: Tacos Calleteco, Chicken and Rice Guys
Fridays: Hungry Nomads

Charlestown

Navy Yard

Thursdays: Chick-fil-A, also from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Downtown

City Hall Plaza/Fisher Park

Tuesdays: Indian Street Cravings

Fenway/Kenmore

BU, East Campus

Tuesdays: Zinnekan’s
Wednesdays: Zinnekan’s, also 4-8 p.m.
Thursdays: Zaaki
Fridays: Zaaki

Opera Place

Wednesdays: Indian Street Cravings
Thursdays: Indian Street Cravings

Seaport

District Hall

Tuesdays: Hungry Nomads
Fridays: Tacos Calleteco
Sundays: Indian Street Cravings

South Boston

A Street Park

Tuesdays: Lordya Gourmet (beginning June 20)
Wednesdays: Tacos Calleteco

West End

MGH (Blossom Street at Emerson Place)

Mondays: Zaaki, Bibim Box
Tuesdays: Bibim Box
Wednesdays: Bon Me, Papi’s Stuffed Sopapillas
Thursdays: Hungry Nomads
Fridays: Indian Street Cravings, Papi’s Stuffed Sopapillas
Saturdays: Indian Street Cravings

Tell us: Do you have a favorite food truck in Boston? What do you order there, and what do you enjoy about what they offer? Share with us by filling out the survey below or e-mailing [email protected] and we may feature your response in a future article.