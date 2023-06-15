Here’s where you can find food trucks in Boston this summer

Sign up for The Dish
As the summer arrives, you may have seen the return of food trucks across Boston, offering a quick meal while you’re on your lunch break. The vendors will have you taking advantage of the warm weather, offering tacos, dumplings, and more to enjoy outside.
The City of Boston has released their food truck schedule for 2023. The Rose Kennedy Greenway also kicked off their food truck program earlier this spring, and continue to update their schedule throughout the season. Below, find the current schedule of food trucks by Boston neighborhood. Got a favorite spot? Share with us in the survey below or e-mail [email protected].
All food trucks listed run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Select food trucks are also open for dinner and marked with their times below.
Boston Public Library (Central)
Mondays: Chicken and Rice Guys
Thursdays: Chicken and Rice Guys
Clarendon Street
Mondays: Indian Street Cravings
Tuesdays: Moyzilla
Wednesday: Hungry Nomads
Thursdays: Tacos Calleteco, Chicken and Rice Guys
Fridays: Hungry Nomads
Navy Yard
Thursdays: Chick-fil-A, also from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
City Hall Plaza/Fisher Park
Tuesdays: Indian Street Cravings
BU, East Campus
Tuesdays: Zinnekan’s
Wednesdays: Zinnekan’s, also 4-8 p.m.
Thursdays: Zaaki
Fridays: Zaaki
Opera Place
Wednesdays: Indian Street Cravings
Thursdays: Indian Street Cravings
District Hall
Tuesdays: Hungry Nomads
Fridays: Tacos Calleteco
Sundays: Indian Street Cravings
A Street Park
Tuesdays: Lordya Gourmet (beginning June 20)
Wednesdays: Tacos Calleteco
MGH (Blossom Street at Emerson Place)
Mondays: Zaaki, Bibim Box
Tuesdays: Bibim Box
Wednesdays: Bon Me, Papi’s Stuffed Sopapillas
Thursdays: Hungry Nomads
Fridays: Indian Street Cravings, Papi’s Stuffed Sopapillas
Saturdays: Indian Street Cravings
