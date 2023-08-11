Tell Us Calling all Massholes: Is it -boro or -borough? A dozen Massachusetts communities have names that end in the suffix. Which is your preferred spelling?

Communities across the Commonwealth are no stranger to unique spellings and pronunciations.

As any out-of-towner might ask, is Reading pronounced red-ing or reed-ing? Is Worcester known as war-chest-er or wuster? And don’t even get us started with Scituate, Billerica, or Leominster.

But what about the -boro/-boroughs? A dozen Massachusetts communities have names that end in the suffix – 11 of which seem to prefer -borough in most official capacities. Though, it’s important to note that most of these communities use both spellings interchangeably.

So, which is it?

For a future Wickedpedia story, we want to delve deeper into that history. But before we do, we want to hear from you.

Advertisement:

Readers, setting aside any official ruling by these municipalities, which spelling do you prefer? Let us know in the survey below or email us at [email protected], and your response may appear in an upcoming Boston.com article.

Do you prefer -boro or -borough? Do you prefer Attleboro or Attleborough? (Required) Attleboro Attleborough Boxboro or Boxborough? (Required) Boxboro Boxborough Foxboro or Foxborough? (Required) Foxboro Foxborough Lanesboro or Lanesborough? (Required) Lanesboro Lanesborough Marlboro or Marlborough? (Required) Marlboro Marlborough Middleboro or Middleborough? (Required) Middleboro Middleborough New Marlboro or New Marlborough? (Required) New Marlboro New Marlborough North Attleboro or North Attleborough? (Required) North Attleboro North Attleborough Northboro or Northborough? (Required) Northboro Northborough Southboro or Southborough? (Required) Southboro Southborough Tyngsboro or Tyngsborough? (Required) Tyngsboro Tyngsborough Westboro or Westborough? (Required) Westboro Westborough Tell us more. Why do you prefer one spelling over the other? Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Have a question about Greater Boston or New England you’ve always wondered about but never thought to ask? Boston.com’s Wickedpedia series aims to track down the answers to these long-burning (often random) reader questions — the more obscure the better. Learn more via some past reporting below: