Tell us: How do you think the Celtics will do against the Sixers?

Boston has won its last five postseason series against Philadelphia and 14 in total. Sixers center Joel Embiid scored 52 points the last time he faced off with the Celtics.

After facing off four times in the regular season, the Celtics will play the 76ers for at least four more games, this time with raised stakes.

Boston’s playoff series with Philadelphia will be the first to commence in the Eastern Conference after the Sixers swept the Nets and the Celtics beat the Hawks in six games.

In the two teams’ previous matchups this year, Boston won the first three games before losing the last to Philly and star center Joel Embiid, who scored 52 points.

Embiid, one of this year’s MVP finalists, has struggled in the postseason in his career, and particularly against the Celtics. His Philly teams have gone just 22-22 in the last five postseasons and are 1-8 against Boston in the playoffs.

This Sixers team, though, looks rather different from the one that was swept by the Celtics in the first round of the 2020 playoffs.

To begin, three of the starters, Shake Milton, Josh Richardson, and Al Horford are no longer with the team. Since then, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey have entered the fold for Philly and provided a more diverse offense around Embiid.

The Celtics also are quite different from the last time they faced in the playoffs. Boston has changed coaches twice and added Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White, and Al Horford to the rotation.

