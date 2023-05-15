Tell us: Do you think the Celtics will top the Heat?

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
The Celtics are set to play the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals for the second year in a row.
Last year it took Boston seven games to down Miami, who entered the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the East.
This time, the Celtics are once again the No. 2 seed in the East, but the Heat come into the series as No. 8.
In last year’s ECF, Boston actually played better in Miami, winning Games 2, 5, and 7 on the road and only winning Game 4 at home.
This time around, the series will feature the same stars that faced off in last year’s postseason, with some veteran role players added to each squad, including Kevin Love in Miami and Malcolm Brogdon in Boston.
Given their respective seedings, it makes sense that the Celtics would be favored to win the series, and some projections really like the Celtics to pull it out. Still, Boston’s path to the conference finals has been a little bumpy, with Jayson Tatum’s production in particular being a wild card. In the playoffs, anything goes.
How do you think the series will go? Let us know your predictions in the poll below. The first game is set for Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. in Boston.
