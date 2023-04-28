Tell us: Are you happy the Patriots drafted Christian Gonzalez at No. 17?

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
After months of anticipation over who the Patriots would take at No. 14 in Thursday’s NFL Draft, Bill Belichick pulled a Belichick.
With his team on the clock, rather than taking a player, he opted to trade back and acquire a little more draft capital. In exchange for No. 14, Pittsburgh sent New England the No. 17 pick and a fourth round in this year’s draft.
At 17, the Patriots had some options. No receiver had been picked yet (a major need for the team) and Devon Witherspoon was the only cornerback to be taken before their spot.
When Roger Goodell announced the pick, it was Christian Gonzalez’s name which was read, the cornerback from Oregon.
Gonzalez was ESPN’s No. 8 player in the entire class and the No. 2 corner behind Witherspoon who was taken with the fifth pick by the Seahawks.
While Mel Kiper Jr. is already calling the Patriots one of the biggest winners of the first round, there were other talented players available.
New England could’ve grabbed its No. 1 receiver of the future in a player like Jaxson Smith-Njigba, or Quentin Johnston. Belichick also could’ve grabbed a player to protect the blindside of his quarterbacks like Broderick Jones, who the Steelers selected at No. 14.
While the analysts may praise the pick, Boston.com wants to know what its readers think of the Christian Gonzalez selection. Let us know your thoughts in the poll below.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.