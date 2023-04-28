Tell Us Tell us: Are you happy the Patriots drafted Christian Gonzalez at No. 17? Bill Belichick traded back three spots on draft night to take the former Oregon Duck. Christian Gonzalez played three seasons in the PAC-12, two with Colorado and one with Oregon. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

After months of anticipation over who the Patriots would take at No. 14 in Thursday’s NFL Draft, Bill Belichick pulled a Belichick.

With his team on the clock, rather than taking a player, he opted to trade back and acquire a little more draft capital. In exchange for No. 14, Pittsburgh sent New England the No. 17 pick and a fourth round in this year’s draft.

At 17, the Patriots had some options. No receiver had been picked yet (a major need for the team) and Devon Witherspoon was the only cornerback to be taken before their spot.

When Roger Goodell announced the pick, it was Christian Gonzalez’s name which was read, the cornerback from Oregon.

Gonzalez was ESPN’s No. 8 player in the entire class and the No. 2 corner behind Witherspoon who was taken with the fifth pick by the Seahawks.

While Mel Kiper Jr. is already calling the Patriots one of the biggest winners of the first round, there were other talented players available.

New England could’ve grabbed its No. 1 receiver of the future in a player like Jaxson Smith-Njigba, or Quentin Johnston. Belichick also could’ve grabbed a player to protect the blindside of his quarterbacks like Broderick Jones, who the Steelers selected at No. 14.

While the analysts may praise the pick, Boston.com wants to know what its readers think of the Christian Gonzalez selection. Let us know your thoughts in the poll below.

