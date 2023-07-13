Tell Us Tell us: Do you agree with the FDA’s approval of an over-the-counter birth control pill? Opill will be available without a prescription in early 2024. We want to know if you agree with the FDA’s approval of an over-the-counter birth control pill. Share your reactions with Boston.com. Ruth Fremson/The New York Times

The Food and Drug Administration approved an over-the-counter birth control pill named Opill Thursday morning, meaning that customers will not need a prescription to purchase it. The once-a-day pill will not begin shipping until early next year, and once available, sales will not be restricted by age.

Unlike other birth control pills that utilize estrogen and progestin in order to regulate periods and prevent pregnancy, Opill only contains progestin, so its main function is preventing pregnancy.

Reproductive health care rights have long been a source of political debate in the United States. In June of last year, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a decision that protected abortion access on the federal level. Approximately 57% of Americans disagreed with the court’s decision according to a report from the Pew Research Center.

The FDA’s approval of over-the-counter birth control comes just a day after Iowa’s legislature passed a bill that will ban a majority of abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy. In the 13 months since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, 24 states have either restricted or banned access to abortion, according to data from the New York Times.

In Massachusetts, access to abortion is legal up until the 24th week of a pregnancy. After those 24 weeks have passed, an abortion can be performed if the health of the mother is endangered or if there is a serious or fatal fetal diagnosis. Additionally, Gov. Maura Healey issued an executive order April 10 protecting access to mifepristone, a common abortion medication, in Massachusetts.

Tell us: Do you agree with the FDA’s decision to approve an over-the-counter birth control pill? What do you think this means for reproductive health in the United States? Share your thoughts by filling out the survey below or sending an e-mail to [email protected] and your response may be shared in a future Boston.com article.

