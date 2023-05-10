Tell Us MBTA says riders can’t eat or drink on the T. Do you? No food or drink allowed. Who knew? Commuters waited for a Red Line train at the MBTA Park Street station.

If you’ve ever woken yourself up with a cup of coffee on your morning T ride to work or scarfed down a breakfast sandwich as you waited for the next train, you’ve broken a little-known MBTA rule — no food or drink inside stations or trains.

The transit agency’s Twitter sent out a reminder on Monday, asking riders to help keep the T clean by avoiding eating or drinking while in vehicles and stations. This was news to several Twitter users, who were puzzled by the rule, not least because this was the first they were hearing of it.

News to me. They sell food INSIDE many stations. Are we not supposed to eat it? — Tim Logan (@bytimlogan) May 8, 2023

In actuality, the rule against drinking and eating on the T has been in place since at least at least September 2022 and you can find it outlined on the MBTA’s website. An MBTA spokesperson told NBC10 Boston that this wasn’t a new change.

“Food and drink must remain in closed containers. Please be considerate and avoid eating or drinking on MBTA vehicles and in stations,” the website states.

But as Boston Globe editor Tim Logan noted, many MBTA stations sell food inside, encouraging passengers to flout the agency’s own rules.

Did you know that you’re not allowed to eat or drink on the T? Tell us if you’ve been breaking the rules by filling out the survey below or emailing us at [email protected]. We may feature your response in a future article or on Boston.com social media channels.

