Tell Us Tell us: Do you prefer Apple Maps, Google Maps, or Waze? A new hot button debate is emerging on social media — which maps app do you prefer? We want to know if there's a navigation app you think works best. Share with Boston.com. The New York Times

A new hot button debate is emerging on social media — which maps app do you prefer?

The conversation around maps apps started on Twitter early Wednesday when Apple Hub, a page that posts updates on Apple and is not affiliated with the company, posed the question: “Apple Maps or Google Maps?”

Apple Maps or Google Maps? pic.twitter.com/vqYIUuiRn7 — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) July 19, 2023

Twitter users quickly brought up problems they had with both apps. For Apple Maps, its proponents brought up how Apple’s design is more detail-oriented and simpler when providing directions. Those who dislike Apple, however, said that it provides unnecessary and sometimes confusing directions.

Fans of Google Maps said that the app is more informative when it comes to upcoming directions, like one user who said it notifies them of a turn over a mile earlier. However, those who disliked Google’s app said that it tends to send drivers on routes that are longer than necessary.

Advertisement:

A common issue in both apps? Sending drivers on inaccessible or wrong routes reminiscent of when fictional character Michael Scott drove into a lake on “The Office.” One Apple Maps user said that the app attempted to send them through a forest, and a Google Maps user said the app had them go the wrong direction on a one-way street.

Some users introduced a third contender, Waze, citing how it gives drivers real-time updates on traffic, accidents, and more.

With these apps going head-to-head, we want to know — which of these maps apps do you prefer, and what about the app draws you to it? Do you have any stories about a map app sending you somewhere like a forest or a one-way street? We want to hear from you. Fill out the form below or e-mail us at [email protected] and your response could be featured in a future Boston.com article.

Do you prefer Apple Maps, Google Maps, or Waze? Do you prefer Apple Maps, Google Maps, or Waze? (Required) Apple Maps Google Maps Waze Why do you prefer this app over others? Share a story about a time when you used a maps app and it didn't go according to plan. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronouns so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published.