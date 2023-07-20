Tell us: Do you prefer Apple Maps, Google Maps, or Waze?

Boston.com Today
Sign up to receive the latest headlines in your inbox each morning.
A new hot button debate is emerging on social media — which maps app do you prefer?
The conversation around maps apps started on Twitter early Wednesday when Apple Hub, a page that posts updates on Apple and is not affiliated with the company, posed the question: “Apple Maps or Google Maps?”
Twitter users quickly brought up problems they had with both apps. For Apple Maps, its proponents brought up how Apple’s design is more detail-oriented and simpler when providing directions. Those who dislike Apple, however, said that it provides unnecessary and sometimes confusing directions.
Fans of Google Maps said that the app is more informative when it comes to upcoming directions, like one user who said it notifies them of a turn over a mile earlier. However, those who disliked Google’s app said that it tends to send drivers on routes that are longer than necessary.
A common issue in both apps? Sending drivers on inaccessible or wrong routes reminiscent of when fictional character Michael Scott drove into a lake on “The Office.” One Apple Maps user said that the app attempted to send them through a forest, and a Google Maps user said the app had them go the wrong direction on a one-way street.
Some users introduced a third contender, Waze, citing how it gives drivers real-time updates on traffic, accidents, and more.
With these apps going head-to-head, we want to know — which of these maps apps do you prefer, and what about the app draws you to it? Do you have any stories about a map app sending you somewhere like a forest or a one-way street? We want to hear from you. Fill out the form below or e-mail us at [email protected] and your response could be featured in a future Boston.com article.
Sign up to receive the latest headlines in your inbox each morning.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.