Do you shovel snow? Help us create a snow removal service guide.

A pedestrian walked through a snowstorm in early January 2022 on Boylston Street.

We haven’t seen flurries yet, but with meteorologists predicting typical levels of snow this winter, it can’t hurt to prepare now so you can rest easy when we get our first inches.

In addition to getting your snow tires on and stocking up on snow salt, you’ll want to get in touch with a local snow shoveling, blowing, or plowing service. Boston.com is creating a reader-recommended guide for people looking for snow removal services in their area and want to hear from snow removal professionals who are offering their services this winter season.

Are you available to help a neighbor in need this snow season? Do you have a local business offering snow shoveling, blowing, or plowing? Fill out the survey below or email us at [email protected] to share the services you offer and we may feature your business in a future guide.