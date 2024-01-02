Do you shovel snow? Help us create a snow removal service guide.

Winter Watch
While this winter has been milder than usual for Massachusetts, parts of the state might see some snowfall this weekend.
“There is the potential for a strong storm to bring rain and/or accumulating snow to Southern New England Saturday night into Sunday,” the National Weather Service announced yesterday.
Far too often, the first snow of the season leaves many residents across the state scrambling to find a reliable and good quality snow removal service to help them dig out their sidewalks and driveways.
We’re creating a reader-recommended guide for people looking for snow removal services in their area and want to hear from snow removal professionals who are offering their services this winter season.
Do you have a local business offering snow shoveling, blowing, or plowing? Do you operate a snow plow and interested in helping your neighbors? Tell us about the services you offer by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected] and we may feature your business in a future guide.
