Tell Us Tell us: Do you think Charlie Baker should run for president? One reader had a message for the Mass. governor: 'Please, please, please run for U.S. President!' Governor Charlie Baker.

We know Gov. Charlie Baker is much loved and respected here in Massachusetts, but it turns out he’s got fans all over the country, and some are eagerly waiting to hear what his next steps will be.

For a number of people, the hope is that he’ll set his sights on the White House. Boston.com recently received a message from one of Baker’s supporters, Melissa D. in Boise, Idaho, who sent in a message for the outgoing governor.

“Will you please get a message from way out here in Idaho to Gov. Baker?” she said. “Please, please, please run for U.S. President!”

Advertisement:

Now, we want to pose that suggestion to you: Should Charlie Baker run for president in 2024?

Melissa, who described herself as a “disillusioned Republican,” isn’t the only one who’s called on Baker to run in 2024. Earlier this month, Baker’s potential run was a topic of conversation on ABC’s “The View,” where co-host Sara Haines said she’d love to see Baker run for president.

“This is the guy the Republican Party should be grabbing,” she said.

For his part, Baker has said he currently has no intention of running for president in 2024. In an interview with WCVB’s “On the Record,” Baker said the chances of him running for the executive office is “pretty small.”

“I think anybody in public life never slams anything completely, but I’m certainly not…going to be a candidate in 2024.”

This might come as bad news for fans of Baker, but it wouldn’t be the first time a politician threw their hat in the ring after publicly denying an election bid.

One of the reasons Baker has given for not entering the race is that a “Northeast Republican” may not do well with voters nationwide. Former president Trump has already announced his candidacy for 2024, but the Massachusetts governor has said he believes the Republican Party would do best to move past Trumpism. Could a popular moderate Republican like Baker be the direction the Republican Party needs?

Advertisement:

What do you think about a potential Baker run for the White House in the coming presidential election? Let us know if you think he should run now and if he’d be up to the job by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected] and we may feature your response in a future article or on Boston.com social media channels.