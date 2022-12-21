Tell Us Do you think rideshare and delivery drivers need better protections? Drivers are calling for higher wages and union rights. Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, and GrubHub drivers and their supporters launched a protest caravan from East Boston Memorial Park to the Massachusetts State House to demand higher pay and union rights. The protestors were reflected in one of the caravan cars. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Rideshare and delivery drivers in Massachusetts are on strike today to protest low wages amid nationwide inflation. Drivers for companies like Uber, Lyft, and Grubhub gathered today at the State House to put pressure on lawmakers to make these corporations provide higher wages and union rights.

“Uber is making record profits by underpaying us. It’s exhausting, especially as we struggle to provide for our families,” said Uber driver and Massachusetts Independent Drivers Guild member Ehab Hilali in a statement. “I sometimes work 60 hours a week just to pay my car insurance, gas, and other work expenses. That’s why we’re calling on our politicians to fix this now. We need the right to form a union so we can finally hold Uber accountable and negotiate higher pay for drivers.”

Advertisement:

Because drivers for these apps are considered independent contractors, many don’t make enough to keep up with the rising cost of living, and benefits are not guaranteed. In 2021, Boston Uber drivers earned a median of about $26.50 an hour, according to Uber.

The company takes 25% in fees for every trip they complete, but some drivers told MassLive that they’ve recently seen service fees of up to 50%. Some are discouraged from continuing the job, which has led to complaints from riders in the past.

During the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns when fewer rideshare drivers were available, Boston.com readers expressed frustration at the long wait times and delayed service.

“Lame public transport, labor laws scaring gig workers…common man suffers,” one reader said.

We want to hear from rideshare and delivery app drivers in Massachusetts about your recent experiences. Do you want to see higher wages and union protections? Are you struggling to make ends meet as everyday prices rise?

Share your thoughts with Boston.com by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected] and we may feature your response in a future article or on our social media channels.

Rideshare and delivery drivers, we want to hear from you. Which of the following are you? Rideshare driver. (Uber, Lyft, etc.) Delivery app driver. (Instacart, GrubHub, etc.) Both. Other

Do you think rideshare and delivery app drivers should have higher wages and more benefits? (Required) Yes. No. Other

Tell us why you voted the way you did. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published.