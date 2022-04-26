Do you think the Celtics will make the NBA Finals?

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
The Boston Celtics are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now.
After the team won a series sweep against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Boston is likely to take on the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks in round two.
Experts have discussed the Celtics as potential contenders for a championship run, including ESPN commentator and former NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy.
“At the end of the day, Boston’s just better,” Gundy told The Greg Hill Show on Tuesday morning.
The Celtics are led in the by stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, as well as key contributors and fan favorites Marcus Smart and Robert Williams, who came back from injury in game three to help the C’s in their 116-112 victory over the Nets.
The series win was also the first playoff series win for first year Celtics head coach Ime Udoka.
Analytics site FiveThirtyEight give the Celtics a 60% chance of making it to the NBA Finals and a 42% chance of winning the Larry O’ Brien championship trophy.
