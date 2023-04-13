Tell Us Does the warm weather make you excited or worried about summer ? The temperatures are soaring and it's only April. Are you ready for summer weather? Spring is in full bloom on Harrison Avenue as Dogwood trees display their beauty. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Spring is here and summer is already calling this week with temperatures set to soar into the 80s.

After an unpredictable winter season, which brought subzero temperatures and burst pipes followed by 50-degree weather, Bostonians were left wondering if any given day would require a full winter coat, just a sweater, or an emergency call to a plumber.

Now that temperatures have been warming the last few weeks, you may be considering a trip to the beach — or perhaps worried about the summer ahead. We want to know: Do the soaring temperatures this week have you excited or worried for the summer?

Last summer was one of the hottest and driest on record. The “historic heat wave” prompted Mayor Michelle Wu to announce a heat emergency and the city to open multiple cooling centers. Some have already begun to heat-proof their homes ahead of the summer season.

According to the “Climate Change Assessment,” the first state-ordered, statewide study, Massachusetts will see fewer rainy days and more intense rainstorms, along with higher sea levels, strong coastal storms, and increasing temperatures. According to the report, it is likely that heat waves will become more frequent and “temperatures will make it feel as if Massachusetts is much closer to the equator.” It is projected that Mass. summers could be as hot as Georgia’s by 2090.

While it is nice to be out of the intensity of cold-weather months, the heat in April may cause some to worry about what’s to come this summer. Do you worry about the heat conditions we may experience in the coming months? How are you preparing to deal with the extreme temps?

Let us know what you think of the warm days ahead and how you feel about the upcoming summer season in the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected]. Your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article and/or its social media channels.

