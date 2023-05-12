Tell Us What do you think of the new light show at Fenway Park? Let us know. The Red Sox play the light show after every home run the team hits. Fenway Park going dark is one of the features of the new LED light show. @RedSox on Twitter

The Red Sox hit 27 homers in their first 20 games at Fenway Park to start the season.

After each long ball at Boston’s home ballpark, fans have gotten to experience the brand new LED light show at the field.

The display uses new, energy efficient LEDs installed in the light towers at Fenway.

Not only does the team use them to make the field brighter for both fans and players, they’re also choreographed to celebrate Red Sox homers.

The display often includes having just one section of the park lit up at any given time, leaving many fans in the dark during certain portions of home run celebrations.

The lights don’t just impact the viewing experience for the fans in the stands, but also the fans at home as the TV broadcasts often pick up the changing lights.

This clip of the Red Sox celebrating Alex Verdugo’s walk-off homer is hard to view at times when the lights aimed at home plate go dark.

Regardless of whether or not you’ve seen them in person, just noticed them at home, or didn’t even know there was a change until now, we want to hear your thoughts.

Let us know in the poll below what you think about the new LED lights at Fenway.