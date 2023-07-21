Tell Us New Hampshire’s former senator fears her state may be ‘turning into Massachusetts.’ So what? "I fear that we are one election away from turning into Massachusetts," says presumed gubernatorial hopeful Kelly Ayotte. The summit of New Hampshire's Mount Washington. Globe File Photo

When New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced this week that he wouldn’t seek another term, former New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte didn’t take the occasion to announce her own run for the job. (Although she did promise “big news” coming.) What she did do, though, is dunk on Massachusetts, in no uncertain terms.

“The battle to ensure that New Hampshire keeps our Live Free or Die spirit must continue,” she wrote in her statement. “Like many Granite Staters, I fear that we are one election away from turning into Massachusetts.” Hello, we’re right here!

I am grateful to Governor @ChrisSununu for his hard work over the past 7 years to improve our quality of life and for always fighting for all Granite Staters.



I look forward to announcing some big news in the coming days. #nhpolitics



Full Statement: pic.twitter.com/BPnEZ8U3y9 — Kelly Ayotte (@KellyAyotte) July 19, 2023

It’s a theme that continued after Gov. Maura Healey endorsed Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, a Democrat, for the position. “Take it from @maura_healey, Joyce Craig would turn New Hampshire into Massachusetts,” Ayotte tweeted. “Our next Governor must be a tough and tested conservative who will fight to ensure that New Hampshire remains safe, prosperous, and free.” Three things she feels Massachusetts isn’t, presumably?

Craig, for her part, didn’t take the dis lying down. “Governor Healey defeated Republican extremism and has delivered critical protections for reproductive freedom,” Craig told Politico. (Which, in Ayotte’s defense, are two things the conservative would probably rather not see happen in the Granite State.)

Advertisement:

The whole brouhaha couldn’t help but make us wonder, would New Hampshire taking more of its cues from the Bay State really be so bad? Or what if Massachusetts turned more New Hampshire-y? We’ll send up our recreational cannabis dispensaries and progressive tax policies, and they can send down state liquor stores and Lake Winnipesaukee.

What do you think? Answer the Boston.com poll below and we may feature your response in a future article.