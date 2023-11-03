Tell Us Tell us: Have you ever adopted a senior pet? The feeling of being able to bring a pet to a comfortable and loving home is an incredibly rewarding experience. Rhonda Minardi pets her dog Gracie, on July 6, 2020, in Georgetown, Texas. Ana Ramirez/Austin American-Statesman via AP

When you think of getting a pet, most people will probably think of a puppy or a kitten. However, younger animals are not the only ones in need of a home.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or ASPCA, estimates about 6.3 million animals enter shelters each year. Hundreds of thousands of these pets are seniors, looking for loving homes.

This month is Adopt a Senior Pet Month to bring awareness to the older animals waiting in shelters for a forever family. One of the biggest benefits of adopting a senior pet according to MSPCA-Angell, a Massachusetts humane organization founded in 1868, is that many are likely already trained, meaning it will require less work for a new pet owner.

Advertisement:

Just like adopting any shelter pet, MSPCA-Angell says that the feeling of being able to bring a pet to a comfortable and loving home is an incredibly rewarding experience.

MSPCA-Angell also reminds those looking to adopt that, just like with any pet, it’s important to consider your lifestyle when looking for a senior pet and ensure that you choose an animal that will fit in.

We want to hear from you: Have you ever adopted a senior pet? What was the adoption experience like, and how has having one enriched your life? We’d also like to hear if you have any advice for someone looking to adopt an older animal. Fill out the survey below, or send an email to [email protected], and your response may appear in an upcoming Boston.com article.