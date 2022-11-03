Tell Us Have you been impacted by gun violence? Share your story with us. Boston activists and community leaders have called on the city to address violence. Local clergy, members of Boston’s police department and Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden, right, join community members in prayer at the Trotter School Playground during a Neighborhood Peace Walk in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Gun violence has taken a mounting toll in Boston in recent months, with 26 fatal shooting victims so far this year. Among those killed have been a teenage boy, a new mother, and a beloved local barber. For every life lost, there’s a community of people who have to grapple with the tragedy.

Last month, there were three shooting deaths in the city in a single weekend. In response, city officials, faith leaders, and community organizers met last month to discuss what actions the city should take to prevent this violence.

There has been an overall decrease in violent crime in recent years, with 126 non-fatal shootings this year, compared to 147 during the same period last year. But when gun violence does occur, it’s most often concentrated in certain neighborhoods. Nearly three-quarters of the shootings happen in Dorchester, Roxbury, or Mattapan, according to Boston Police Department data.

The effect of this has been devastating for these communities, where leaders have called on city leaders to take proactive steps. Rev. Kevin Peterson of The New Democracy Coalition told Boston.com he would like to see city agencies, nonprofits, businesses, and youth organizations brought together for a “comprehensive five-year plan” to reduce violence in Black communities.

Brian Worrell, a city councilor who represents Mattapan, Dorchester, and parts of Jamaica Plain and Roslindale, was emotional at a recent council meeting as he called for more work to curb gun violence. Worrell was friends with Max Hylton, who died after being shot twice last week at the barbershop where he worked. Worrell shared that he has also lost a cousin and uncle to gun violence.

Worrell and Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson put forward a motion for public health and public safety officials to “convene to address gun violence,” according to Universal Hub.

“We are tired of feeling unsafe at our parks and just simply walking through our neighborhoods,” he said. “Throughout the years, I’ve lost many friends due to gun violence and the cycle continues.”

