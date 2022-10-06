Have you ever seen a ghost? Tell us your spookiest story.

Newsletter Signup
If you love all the frights and hauntings that come with spooky season, there may be no better place for you than Massachusetts.
We’ve heard from readers in the past that not only believe in the paranormal but have so much experience dealing with ghosts that they’ve grown comfortable around them. Last October, reader Karen F. of Newburyport told Boston.com about her experiences having a ghostly roommate.
“While unnerving at first, living in a haunted house is not all bad or scary. It helps to know whose spirit may be there and why,” she said.
Now, we want to know: Do you have any supernatural experiences or stories you want to share?
Given this area’s long history, Massachusetts has often been ranked as one of the most haunted places in the country. You might think Salem or Fall River, the site of the infamous Lizzie Borden murders, would take the crown as the most haunted town in Massachusetts but that title actually goes to Lowell.
Using data from GhostsofAmerica.com, the local sports betting website Bet Massachusetts found that Lowell, New Bedford, North Attleboro, Ware, and Chicopee have the most ghost sightings in the state. One of the more common supernatural sightings Bay Staters have reported are ghosts of injured mill workers at Boott Cotton Mill in Lowell.
Have you had any unexplainable supernatural experiences in Massachusetts? Is your house haunted? Did you see a ghost when visiting Granary Burying Ground? Tell us your ghost stories by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected] and we’ll round up the spookiest ones in a future article.
