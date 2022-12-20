Have you experienced excessive turbulence on a flight?

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Reports of severe turbulence on two flights this week resulted in several passenger injuries, Reuters reported.
On Sunday, turbulence aboard a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu seriously injured 11 people, with reports of head lacerations and loss of consciousness, according to the report. On Monday, turbulence aboard a United Airlines flight from Río de Janeiro to Houston resulted in five minor injuries, according to the report.
We want to know: Have you ever experienced excessive turbulence on an airplane? If so, please tell us where you were going and what happened during the flight.
Include your thoughts in the form below or send us an e-mail at [email protected]. Your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article and/or social media channels.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.