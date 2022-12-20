Tell Us Have you experienced excessive turbulence on a flight? Tell us your story. A plane takes off from Logan Airport on April 22, 2022. David Ryan / The Boston Globe

Reports of severe turbulence on two flights this week resulted in several passenger injuries, Reuters reported.

On Sunday, turbulence aboard a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu seriously injured 11 people, with reports of head lacerations and loss of consciousness, according to the report. On Monday, turbulence aboard a United Airlines flight from Río de Janeiro to Houston resulted in five minor injuries, according to the report.

We want to know: Have you ever experienced excessive turbulence on an airplane? If so, please tell us where you were going and what happened during the flight.

Include your thoughts in the form below or send us an e-mail at [email protected]. Your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article and/or social media channels.

