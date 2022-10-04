Tell Us Tell us: Have you or someone you know been affected by Hurricane Ian? Share your story with Boston.com. A member of the South Florida Search and Rescue team checks out an area following the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Oct. 1, 2022. (Jason Andrew/The New York Times)

Relief efforts are underway in Florida after Hurricane Ian swept through the state, causing massive destruction and a rising death toll.

The worst of the storm may be over, but local officials say residents will have to deal with the aftermath for weeks, if not months. Many Floridians are still without power or clean drinking water and face the challenge of rebuilding their communities out of the wreckage.

Although Florida isn’t a neighboring state, some Massachusetts residents were among the many volunteers who made their way south to donate their time and resources. Prior to the storm, the local Salvation Army and Red Cross volunteers were prepared to provide whatever help was needed. Chris Farrand, Salvation Army’s regional director of emergency and disaster services, told Western Mass News that the organization had called on volunteers to help with food distribution and other relief efforts.

“In those early days of disaster, it is sometimes 20 hours a day nonstop of trying to meet people’s needs,” Farrand said. “So, to be able to come and replenish those personnel, replenish those supplies.”

As millions of people in Florida continue to be impacted by the hurricane, we know that some of our readers have also been affected by this disaster both directly and indirectly.

Were you or someone you know affected by Hurricane Ian? Share your story with Boston.com. Do you have family or friends who were in the path of the hurricane? Have you been involved in any relief efforts? Tell us about your experience by filling out the survey below or emailing us at [email protected] and we may feature your response in a future article or Boston.com social media content.

