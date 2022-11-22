Tell Us Readers: Have you tried and failed to move recently? We want to know what your experience in the housing market has been. .

Bostonians are on the move, whether that be from Massachusetts to another state, or just from one home to another in a neighboring community. Recent trends show that the “urban shuffle” that started during the beginning of the pandemic has continued here in Boston, even as it’s become harder to buy a home.

Boston is one of the most expensive cities in the country to be both a homeowner and a renter. It’s not a surprise then that many residents are opting to move out to nearby cities like Portland, Maine, or even further away to Southern states. In a recent Boston.com poll, many readers nearing retirement age said they’ve made up their minds to move out of a city once they leave the workforce.

Despite the desire to move, it can be hard to actually make it happen. It can be difficult enough to find a place you love, but it’s also a financial strain to close the deal. The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate is back under 7%, but still more than double where it was at this time last year.

First-year homeownership expenses like down payments and closing costs are also on the rise nationwide, according to SmartAsset. Here in Boston, the average first-year cost for a homebuyer in the city is $201,833. These factors have stalled the moving process for a number of Boston.com readers. Stephanie from Arlington said she and her partner have paid off all their student and car loans and have a decent income, but still can’t afford to move.

“We hoped to buy a house or condo in Greater Boston once we had kids. But with the high cost of rent, we can never seem to save up enough for a down payment, and even if we had the requisite 20%, the monthly payments would have been out of our price range entirely,” she told Boston.com. “The goalposts keep moving. With [the] finances that we have right now, we could have afforded to buy a home on the market as it was maybe five or six years ago. It’s a crushing combination of unjustifiably high rent and a housing market that is nothing short of unbelievable.”

We want to know: Have you tried to move and hit roadblocks or have you been successful in finding a new home? Were your attempts to move stalled by any complications or high costs in the housing market? How have recent attempts compared to the previous moves you’ve made?

