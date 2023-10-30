Tell Us Here’s how to help those affected by the Lewiston, Maine shootings Tell us what charities and fundraisers for members of the Lewiston community we should add to the list. Rain soaked memorials for those who died sit along the roadside by Schemengees Bar & Grille, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. Investigators are still searching for a motive for the massacre that claimed 18 lives as the community seeks a return to normalcy. (AP Photo/Matt York)

There has been an outpouring of support for the people of Lewiston, Maine, where at least 18 people were killed and 13 injured in two mass shootings earlier this week.

Among the victims are devoted parents, siblings, friends, and “heroes” in the community. Several fundraisers have been started to support survivors and families of victims who are mourning their loved ones in the aftermath of the shootings.

Below we’ve compiled fundraisers and calls to action started by local organizations and members of the Lewiston community.

If you know of any resources or donation drives that can be added to this list, fill out our survey below or e-mail us at [email protected] to share with other readers.

VictimsFirst, an organization created by families who’ve been impacted by mass shootings across the United States, started a fundraiser for the victims of the Lewiston shooting. All of the money raised will be given directly to victims and their families to be spent however they need. Make a donation through GoFundMe or send a check by mail to VictimFirst at 4195 Chino Hills Parkway #593, Chino Hills, Calif., 91709.

Joseph Walker was a victim of the mass shootings on October 25. His family is raising funds for his funeral arrangement and other expenses. Walker was the manager of Schemengees Bar and Grill, a “husband, father, grandpa, son, and friend.” Make a donation here.

Peyton Brewer-Ross was one of the victims of the tragedy in Maine. The 39-year-old was at Schemengees Bar and Grill with friends when his life was cut short, leaving behind his partner and 2-year-old daughter. His brother, Ralph Wellman Brewer, is raising funds for funeral expenses and “to assist Elle as she grows up without her father.” Make a donation here.

Maxx Hathaway was a father of two young daughters, with a third child due in a little over a month. His sister, Kelsay Hathaway is raising money to support his widow and children. Donations will go toward “assistance for childcare, celebration of life, groceries” and more as they mourn Hathaway’s loss and prepare for the arrival of the baby. Make a donation here.

Ben Dyer suffered multiple injuries from the shootings and is currently on a ventilator at the ICU. His sister Emily Braley is raising money to support him through his recovery. All money will go to support bills that are not covered by Ben’s insurance, according to the fundraiser. Make a donation here.

The American Red Cross has provided 175 blood products to Maine hospitals in response to the mass shooting, according to the humanitarian nonprofit. The organization is preparing to send more blood as needed and is asking that anyone eligible volunteer to donate blood. Donors with type O blood type are especially needed. Find a local blood drive to donate through the Red Cross website.

The Boston Bruins and the Boston Bruins Foundation are raising money to support the Lewiston community in the aftermath of this week’s shooting. At their Oct. 26 game against the Anaheim Ducks, the team held a moment of silence in honor of those killed and announced their fundraising efforts. The foundation has pledged “a minimum of $100,000 to those affected by these horrific events in Lewiston” and will continue to establish fundraising efforts. Make your donation here.

Arthur “Artie” Strout leaves behind a wife and five children after the tragic events on Oct. 25. His brother is organizing a fundraiser to help the family transition to a single-income home. Money raised will be used for “funeral costs, basic living expenses such as housing, food, and some expensive medications for children not covered by insurance.” Make a donation here.

Billy Bracket was a beloved son, husband, father, uncle, friend, and member of the deaf community. He leaves behind his wife Kristina and his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Sandra, according to a fundraiser started for his family. The family is raising money to cover the costs of upcoming memorial services. Make a donation here.

Father and son Bill and Aaron Young are among the victims of Wednesday’s attack. Bill is described as a “hardworking man who was all about his family” and Aaron, a high school sophomore, was “a gentile and thoughtful kid.” They are survived by Bill’s wife, Cindy, and daughters, Lauren and Kayla. Bill’s brother, Robert Young, started a GoFundMe to allow the family to grieve without the burden of funeral expenses. Make a donation here.

Justin Karcher is one of more than a dozen people who were critically injured by the shootings. He is facing medical bills for ICU visits, surgery, and other tests. His fundraiser was started by his sister and is verified by GoFundMe’s Trust and Safety team. All funds raised will go directly to his bank account, according to the fundraising page. Make a donation here.

This Maine charitable organization created the Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund to provide necessary support to the victims and survivors of the shootings. Every dollar raised will be “allocated to people impacted and the organizations that will help guide Lewiston-Auburn through the process of healing,” according to the organization. Donations can be made online or through mail. Send your checks to the Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund at Maine Community Foundation, 245 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine 04605.

Ron Morin was a husband, father, brother, uncle, son, and friend with an “infectious personality.” The Morin family has set up a GoFundMe for “any unexpected financial strain that may arise from this senseless tragedy.” Make a donation here.

Joshua Seal was the father of four young children, a husband, a son, a brother, and a “friend to anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.” He was also an active member of the Deaf community. His family is raising funds to support his wife and children as they cope with his loss. Make a donation here.

Husband and wife Bob and Lucy Violette were both killed during the Oct. 27 shootings. They leave behind three sons, a daughter-in-law, and six grandchildren. Lucy worked in the Lewiston School Department for close to 50 years and Bob was well-known in the community as a dedicated children’s bowling coach. The funds raised will cover memorial services for the couple and continue their work of supporting young people in Lewiston. Make a donation here.

Keith Macneir was visiting his son in Lewiston when he was killed at Schemengees Bar and Grill. His family is raising money to support his son Breslin, who is his only child, in the wake of Keith’s death. He is described as the “friendliest and kindest guy in any room” whose loss will be “a huge hole in the lives of many, many people.” Make a donation here.