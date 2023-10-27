Tell Us Here’s how to help those affected by the Lewiston, Maine shootings Tell us what charities and fundraisers for members of the Lewiston community we should add to the list. A sign offering encouraging words in the wake of the mass shootings the previous evening in Lewiston, Maine, appeared on a sign at the Chick-A-Dee restaurant on Sabattus Street on Oct. 26.

There has been an outpouring of support for the people of Lewiston, Maine, where at least 18 people were killed and 13 injured in two mass shootings earlier this week.

Among the victims are devoted parents, siblings, friends, and “heroes” in the community. Several fundraisers have been started to support survivors and families of victims who are mourning their loved ones in the aftermath of the shootings.

Below we’ve compiled fundraisers and calls to action started by local organizations and members of the Lewiston community.

If you know of any resources or donation drives that can be added to this list, fill out our survey below or e-mail us at [email protected] to share with other readers.

VictimsFirst, an organization created by families who’ve been impacted by mass shootings across the United States, started a fundraiser for the victims of the Lewiston shooting. All of the money raised will be given directly to victims and their families to be spent however they need. Make a donation through GoFundMe or send a check by mail to VictimFirst at 4195 Chino Hills Parkway #593, Chino Hills, Calif., 91709.

Joseph Walker was a victim of the mass shootings on October 25. His family is raising funds for his funeral arrangement and other expenses. Walker was the manager of Schemengees Bar and Grill, a “husband, father, grandpa, son, and friend.” Make a donation here.

Peyton Brewer-Ross was one of the victims of the tragedy in Maine. The 39-year-old was at Schemengees Bar and Grill with friends when his life was cut short, leaving behind his partner and 2-year-old daughter. His brother, Ralph Wellman Brewer, is raising funds for funeral expenses and “to assist Elle as she grows up without her father.” Make a donation here.

Maxx Hathaway was a father of two young daughters, with a third child due in a little over a month. His sister, Kelsay Hathaway is raising money to support his widow and children. Donations will go toward “assistance for childcare, celebration of life, groceries” and more as they mourn Hathaway’s loss and prepare for the arrival of the baby. Make a donation here.

Ben Dyer suffered multiple injuries from the shootings and is currently on a ventilator at the ICU. His sister Emily Braley is raising money to support him through his recovery. All money will go to support bills that are not covered by Ben’s insurance, according to the fundraiser. Make a donation here.

The American Red Cross has provided 175 blood products to Maine hospitals in response to the mass shooting, according to the humanitarian nonprofit. The organization is preparing to send more blood as needed and is asking that anyone eligible volunteer to donate blood. Donors with type O blood type are especially needed. Find a local blood drive to donate through the Red Cross website.

The Boston Bruins and the Boston Bruins Foundation are raising money to support the Lewiston community in the aftermath of this week’s shooting. At their Oct. 26 game against the Anaheim Ducks, the team held a moment of silence in honor of those killed and announced their fundraising efforts. The foundation has pledged “a minimum of $100,000 to those affected by these horrific events in Lewiston” and will continue to establish fundraising efforts. Make your donation here.