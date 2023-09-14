Tell Us Tell us: How are you feeling about the rain in Massachusetts? Hurricane Lee will likely be the latest installment of extreme weather in Massachusetts. A woman navigated the flooded intersection of Ferry Street and Centre Street in Malden as a heavy rain fell. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Hurricane Lee is approaching New England, and expected to bring with it strong winds, rain, and potential storm surges on Cape Cod and surrounding islands. The storm will most likely arrive in the region Saturday according to maps from the National Hurricane Center.

Lee will likely be the latest installment of extreme weather in Massachusetts, following flooding in Leominster and North Attleboro which prompted Gov. Healey to declare a state of emergency. In July and August, flooding from heavy rain brought catastrophic damage to parts of the state and across New England.

Experts say recent extreme weather is an indicator of climate change, according to reporting from The Boston Globe.

“The fact that you’re seeing these extreme events — record-breaking events, record-breaking temperatures — really suggests that these events are being exacerbated by climate change and by warmer temperatures,” said Erin Dougherty, hydrometeorologist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, to the Globe.

We want to hear from you: How are you feeling about the amount of rain in Massachusetts? Does the recent rain and flooding concern you regarding climate change? Share with us in the survey below or e-mail [email protected], and your response may appear in an upcoming Boston.com article.

