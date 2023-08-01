Tell Us How are you feeling about the upcoming Patriots season? Share with us. The Patriots’ preseason starts Aug. 10 against the Houston Texans, with the regular season starting Sept. 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles. New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones (13) runs drills before an NFL football practice, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

Football season is almost here. The Patriots’ preseason starts Aug. 10 against the Houston Texans, with the regular season starting Sept. 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patriots players have been preparing for the 2023-24 season for about a week, as their annual training camp started last Wednesday and will end Thursday.

The 2022-23 season had a disappointing end for the team and its fans. The Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills in early January, so they were unable to play in the postseason.

However, training camp is showing promise for the upcoming season. Quarterback Mac Jones has given a strong performance in the last two days of camp, as well as some of this year’s rookies. Rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas has garnered attention from many Patriots players, as well as head coach Bill Belichick.

Additionally, rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez has shown promise during training camp. He is currently listed as the second-string right cornerback on the Patriots’ unofficial depth chart.

With all this in mind, we want to hear from you — how are you feeling about the Patriots upcoming season? Are you optimistic about this season? What is something you think will help the Patriots this year? Fill out the survey below or send an email to [email protected], and your response may appear in a future Boston.com article.