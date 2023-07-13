Tell Us Does the SAG-AFTRA strike impact you? Share with us. SAG-AFTRA is set to strike following failed contract negotiations with major studios and streaming services. Actors Amy Aquino, left, and Michael Kajganich, right, join writer Steve Skrovan in a Writers Guild rally outside Warner Bros. Studios, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA, announced Thursday afternoon at a press conference that members are set to strike at midnight Pacific Time following failed contract negotiations with major studios and streaming services.

Some of the reasons behind the contract negotiations that ultimately led to the strike include increased pay and better working conditions. Members are also asking studios that they are paid when studios use their content to train AI technology.

A SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical/Streaming Strike has been ordered effective July 14, at 12:01 a.m. Additional details are forthcoming. The Strike Order can be found here: https://t.co/NFBM7lLGTs pic.twitter.com/SGjmR0BPeu — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) July 13, 2023

SAG-AFTRA has over 160,000 members who are now joining members of the Writers Guild of America, or WGA, who went on strike in May, in the fight for fair contracts in Hollywood. Writers and actors have not gone on strike together since 1963.

Similarly to Boston.com readers’ favorite shows that were affected by the WGA strike, many upcoming movies this summer will be impacted by the SAG-AFTRA strike — particularly “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” which are premiering next Friday. The promotional content and press tours for the highly anticipated double feature will have to cease during the strike’s duration, as SAG-AFTRA members are not allowed to promote projects during the strike. During its UK premiere, the cast of “Oppenheimer” walked out of the event in order to join the strike Thursday.

Actors are not the only people who are impacted by the strike. SAG-AFTRA also represents broadcast journalists, dancers, news editors and writers, singers and many other professionals.

Whether or not you’re a member of SAG-AFTRA, we’d like to hear from you about how the SAG strike impacts you. Fill out the survey below or email us at [email protected], and your response may be featured in an upcoming Boston.com article.

