Tell Us Tell us: How are you preparing for back-to-school season? Let us know what you're excited about and what you dread. A school bus stopped to pick up students along Neponset Valley Parkway in Hyde Park. Globe Staff/Aram Boghosian

When September comes around, it’ll be that time of year again. Students will be going back to school, and you might already be anticipating what’s to come. If you’re preparing for the return to class, maybe you’ve started to make plans ahead of time, buying textbooks and supplies, or getting physically in shape for fall sports. We know that this is an exciting and possibly anxiety producing time, and we’re interested in hearing how you’ll get ready.

College students will be moving back to campuses, arriving at their Boston dorms with luggage, ready for what could be a more traditional year. The start of school may signal greater traffic on the road, making for a predictable increase in travel times during commutes, MassDOT highway administrator John Gulliver told Boston.com. Parents may face some challenges, monitoring their children’s homework habits and, in some cases, driving them to and from school. As students and parents get in gear, there are many lifestyle changes to consider.

One of those changes may involve self care. The City of Boston advised using these weeks during the summer to recharge and mindfully rest. In addition to providing a mental health checklist, they offered some helpful tools, such as a guide to school supply distributors for low-income families, and Parents Helping Parents, which hosts both in-person and virtual support groups.

Whether you are a student, parent, or someone impacted by the change, we’d like to hear how you’re preparing. Are you excited to be back in the classroom and see your friends? Or is this something that you dread? We want to know if you’re nervous or if you can’t wait for September to start. If you’re a parent, tell us your thoughts, as well. Share with us in the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected], and your response may appear in an upcoming Boston.com article.

