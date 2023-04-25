Tell Us Tell us: How do you feel about Joe Biden’s 2024 bid? Do you think Biden will win the White House again? President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda at International Union of Operating Engineers Local 77's training facility in Accokeek, Md. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that he would seek a second term in office, touting a message of unfinished business on issues like reproductive rights, social security protections, and voting rights.

Biden’s only primary challengers are self-help author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. So far, the Republican field includes former president Donald Trump, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchison, businessman Perry Johnson, “Woke, Inc.” author Vivek Ramaswamy and radio host Larry Elder.

At the start of this year, Boston.com readers expressed mixed feelings about the president’s performance but agreed that he shouldn’t pursue a second term. In our informal poll, 42% said they felt generally positive about Biden but 85% said he shouldn’t run for a second term.

Advertisement:

“While he has clearly shown he can still govern, I believe he shouldn’t run again in 2024,” said Calvin from Boston. “Biden is uniquely positioned to hand the torch to the next generation without them having to wrestle it away in a bruising primary. If he still has the vigor to campaign, he can campaign in support of his handpicked replacement.”

A big reason readers said they were skeptical of another Biden run is his age. Should he win, Biden will be 82 at the time of his reelection. While Democrat leaders are backing the president, his approval ratings are low and many Americans agree with our readers that there should be someone younger in the Oval Office.

Now that Joe Biden has officially launched his reelection campaign, we want to know: Do you think he will win the White House again?

Tell how you feel about Biden’s 2024 plans by filling out the survey below or emailing us at [email protected] and we may feature your response in a future article or on Boston.com social media channels.