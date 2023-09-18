Tell Us The Sumner Tunnel is closing again. How will you be impacted? The Sumner Tunnel will be closed during several weekends in September, October, and November. Sumner Tunnel opened Sept. 1 at 5 a.m. for Labor Day weekend. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The months-long closure of Sumner Tunnel ended Sept. 1, however the tunnel connecting East Boston and the North End will soon be closed again.

According to the city of Boston’s official website, the Sumner Tunnel will be closed during several weekends in September, October, and November. Additionally, there will be another full closure of the tunnel next summer.

During this summer’s closure, Boston.com readers said their commute had gotten significantly longer, such as reader Dan from Everett, who said a trip that usually takes 15 to 30 minutes, depending on traffic, took nearly an hour.

“Going 4 miles from Everett to downtown Boston should take 15 minutes with no traffic. Prior to the tunnel [closure], traffic wasn’t great, but you’d get into town in about 25-30 minutes,” Dan said. “Since the tunnel has closed it’s taken 50-55 minutes to travel those same 4 miles.”

