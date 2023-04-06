Readers: How do you think Trump’s indictment will affect his campaign?

Boston.com Today
Donald Trump has made history as the first president to be charged with a crime. This week, Trump was charged with and pleaded not guilty to 34 felonies, all this while he is running for president again in the 2024 election.
On April 4, Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury following investigations into hush-money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign and falsifying business records. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges and said that the investigation was politically motivated and an attempt to damage his 2024 presidential run.
The investigation looked into payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels. Daniels claims to have had sexual encounters with Trump in 2006 before he got into politics, which Trump has denied. Daniels tried to sell her story to the media in 2016, when Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 not to sell her story. However, the issue is not with the hush money payment itself, and instead lies in the way that it was recorded. The payment lead to Trump being accused of falsifying business records by saying the payment was for legal fees.
Trump flew from his home in Mar-a-Lago in Florida to New York where his arraignment took place, and surrendered outside the district attorney’s office and was booked and fingerprinted inside before entering the courtroom.
Trump gave a “campaign-style speech” before returning to Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night. He addressed his recent indictment as an “onslaught of fraudulent investigations,” and touched on his impeachment trials and alleged attempts to interfere in that state’s 2020 presidential election.
