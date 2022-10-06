Tell Us A survey named this local business the happiest in the U.S. How does your job stack up? Are you typically excited about going to work each day? No? Well, why not? HubSpot, which held its annual "Inbound" conference at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center last month, is the happiest large company in the U.S., according to Comparably.com. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Everybody is always complaining about work: “I can’t stand the hours”; “My boss expects too much of me”; “It’s a soul-sucking wasteland devoid of human compassion”’ etc. Give us a break already!

Instead of talking about how miserable they are at work, we think more people should talk about what makes them happy about their jobs. And according to Comparably.com, at least one local company has plenty to be happy about: HubSpot, a contact relationship management (CRM) software outfit located in Cambridge, finished at the very top of their recent survey ranking the top 100 highest-rated large companies with the happiest employees.

For small and medium-sized companies, another local company did almost as well: The Boston medical tech company OneStudyTeam finished at No. 2, behind only the ecommerce business Route of Lehi, Utah.

Other than the fact that it’s almost impossible to describe in layman’s terms what these companies actually do, what do they have in common, you might wonder? Well, they apparently shared similar anonymous responses to a Comparably.com survey that asked employees such questions as:

Are your company’s goals clear, and are you invested in them?

Are you typically excited about going to work each day?

Do you look forward to interacting with your coworkers?

Are you proud to be part of your company?

As for what employees said they liked about their companies, an anonymous HubSpot worker said, “I love that I work with such amazing peers and everyday I’m learning many things. I feel my career at HubSpot has great potential for growth.” And at OneStudyTeam, a nameless worker offered, “The most positive attribute of our culture is that the organization is made up of individuals who work together to achieve common goals. People are respectful and live by one of our greater values: everyone shows up to work everyday to put soul into what they do.”

Yes, those sound like things that a marketing department might say, but who are we to judge? We’re more curious about whether you would describe your own workplace in similar terms, or does your job happiness leave something to be desired?

Respond to the Boston.com workplace happiness survey below, or email [email protected], and let us know why you’re happy at work — or not. We’ll compile the responses for a future article.

