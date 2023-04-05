Tell Us Join these Boston-area running groups for your next fun run Tell us your favorite groups and clubs in the region and we'll add it to the list.

When you’re struggling to go on that next run, nothing keeps you motivated like hitting the track — or the trail — with a group of runners ready to cheer you on.

As the city gets ready for the 127th Boston Marathon, you might see more runners taking to the streets and feel the urge to get out there, too. We’re putting together a running list of groups in Greater Boston catered to runners of all backgrounds, ages, and skill levels. Find a group near you and share your own running group recommendations below.

Come for the track workouts and stay for the social events. Cambridge Running Club hosts weekly runs as well as mixers, potlucks, White Mountains camping trips, and holiday parties. Join a Thursday night run to see if this group is for you.

For runners looking for a more competitive space to train, the Greater Boston Track Club offers just that. The group offers its members coached weekly workouts, track and cross country meets, group runs, and more. There’s something for everyone, whether you do track and field, road racing, trail running, or cross-country.

This group, named after the infamous stretch of the Boston Marathon route, has chapters in Newton, South End, and Cambridge. The group welcomes “beginners, Olympic trialists, international competitors, first-time 5K runners, best-time everything runners.” Join them for free weekly runs, get some gear, or tackle their training plans.

This Wilmington-based running group is for female runners of all different ages and abilities. With your membership, you’ll get regular group runs, training programs, social events, opportunities to volunteer at the Boston Marathon, and more.

Somerville’s oldest running club offers weekly group runs four days a week, including twice on Wednesdays. Members also have the opportunity to participate in the USATF Grand Prix, an annual series of seven races, ranging from a 5k in Cambridge to the Cape Cod Marathon.

Is there a running group in Greater Boston that you love? Help us add to this list.

We’re creating a guide to running groups and clubs in and around Boston. Let us know which groups you’d recommend to fellow runners by filling out the survey below or emailing us a [email protected].

Share your running group recommendations with Boston.com What is the name of the running group you're recommending? (Required) Tell us why you love this group. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published.