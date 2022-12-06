Tell Us Local GoFundMe campaigns to support this holiday season Plus, share your fundraising campaigns with us. Volunteer Clara Raymond is the elf who packed dozens of gift bags full of candy for the Immigrant Family Services Institute's Christmas Bazaar. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

If you’re looking for an opportunity to give to the less fortunate this holiday season, Boston.com wants to help connect you with local fundraising efforts that could use community support.

This time last year, Boston.com readers helped local residents meet or surpass their fundraising goals by donating to GoFundMe campaigns to raise money for tuition costs, cover medical costs, and more. Once again, we want Boston.com readers spread some holiday cheer by sharing the local GoFundMe fundraising campaigns they’re supporting.

Below you’ll find seven ongoing fundraisers for Massachusetts residents battling cancer, mourning loved ones, and helping the less fortunate. You’ll also find a survey to share your suggestions for campaigns that need help reaching their goals.

Jesse Setaro spent 16 years in the foster care system and is now raising money to open a Boston-based gym that will be run by current and former foster youth. Setaro, who works as a personal trainer, is among the small percentage of foster youth who go on to get a college degree and hopes to offer his mentorship to youth still in the system. Donate here.

Heather Eaton was one of several people injured when a vehicle ran into an Apple Store in Hingham on November 21. Her friends are raising money to help cover the cost of her ongoing medical bills as a result of the crash. Donate here.

Cory Gardner is undergoing treatment for an uncurable brain tumor, oligodendroglioma grade II. Gardner recently opened Cory Michael Hair Design, a salon in Watertown, but had to close down the business due to his ongoing cancer treatment. This fundraiser will help Gardner and his husband cover medical bills and daily expenses. Donate here.

Officer Michael Shaw was recently killed in an off-duty car accident while jogging in Foxboro. Shaw, who was 57 at the time of his passing, served the Boston Medical Center Department of Public Safety for over a decade. The Public Safety Union is raising money to support his family through this time. Donate here.

Martha’s Vineyard native and current resident, Sofia Hart, is battling an irreversible heart condition known as idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy. Hart’s twin sister was diagnosed with the same condition in 2015 and underwent a successful heart transplant. Now, she is also in the need of the same procedure. The 29-year-old recently underwent a successful operation for a left ventricular assist device and her family continues to raise funds as she recovers and awaits a heart transplant. Donate here.

Yoichiro Kawamura moved to Boston with his wife and four children to work as a neurology researcher at Harvard and Massachusetts General Hospital. Now the neurologist is suffering from a cancerous brain tumor. His colleagues at the hospital are raising money to help Kawamura and his family through his costly treatments. Donate here.

This fundraiser, organized by a group of emergency room nurses in Boston, will support homeless patients with families. The money raised will be used to purchase gift cards for food and gas that will be distributed by social workers at six Boston Level I trauma centers. Donate here.

Do you know of a GoFundMe campaign supporting a Massachusetts-based cause that deserves support this giving season?

Share your cause with us by filling out the survey below or e-mailing us at [email protected]. We’ll update this guide with your campaign, and share it on our social media accounts.

