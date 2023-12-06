‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’: How do you feel about Mariah Carey’s hit Christmas song?

Need weekend plans?
The best things to do around the city, delivered to your inbox.
Mariah Carey officially “defrosted” Nov. 1, according to her X account, and since she’s arguably the queen of Christmas, the holiday season basically starts when she says it does.
The singer and all her Christmas cheer will be performing in Boston next week at TD Garden, as part of her “Merry Christmas One And All!” tour.
Carey’s discography hosts two holiday albums, 1994’s “Merry Christmas” and 2010’s “Merry Christmas II You.” The former contains the hit song heard around the world at Christmastime, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”
The upbeat holiday song, which was featured in the 2003 film “Love Actually,” has become a staple song of the season. This week, the song rose up to No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart, also seeing the biggest gain in digital sales.
With a song as popular as this one, it can be difficult to have a neutral opinion on it. We want to hear from you: How do you feel about Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You”? Do you have the song on repeat all holiday season, or do you feel as if you’ve heard it one-too-many times? Share your thoughts by responding to the survey below or emailing us at [email protected], and your response may appear in a future Boston.com article.
The best things to do around the city, delivered to your inbox.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.