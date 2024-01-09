Tell Us Mass. State Lottery to release ‘Lifetime Millions’ scratch ticket Tell us: Will you take the gamble? A photo illustration of a handful of colorful lottery scratch tickets layered in with a hundred dollar bill and a one dollar bill. Laura Intemann/Globe staff

Under the Massachusetts State Lottery’s upcoming “Lifetime Millions” game, a $50 purchase could make you a millionaire for life. Three lucky winners of the $50 scratch-off ticket, which is coming to shelves this February, will receive up to $1 million each year for a minimum of two decades. Smaller prizes of $2 million and $1 million are also on the table. According to the lottery, all winning tickets will total $100 or more, have a payout rate of 82%, and promise the best odds of winning $10,000 on a $50 ticket.

Back in February 2023, Massachusetts joined more than a dozen other U.S. lotteries in selling a $50 scratch card, offering three top prizes of $25 million. The ticket, titled “Billion Dollar Extravaganza,” was the most expensive in Massachusetts history, accumulating $216 million in sales and rewarding $170 million in prizes. A percentage of all lottery sales goes toward unrestricted local aid in 351 cities and towns across Massachusetts.

“To differentiate this ticket from our first $50 ticket that featured grand prizes of $25 million, Lifetime Millions will give players the chance to win a million dollars a year for the rest of their lives,” Mark William Bracken, Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery, said in a statement. “The prize is guaranteed for a minimum of 20 years, but has the potential to be paid out for many, many more.”

Massachusetts handed out its first $1 million prize of the year during its “Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle” on January 1. With the new “Lifetime Millions” ticket arriving shortly, several more people will soon claim the title of a millionaire.

