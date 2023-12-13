Tell Us Tell us: Would you like to see Bill Belichick back with the Patriots next season? Bill Belichick's future with the Patriots could be up in the air. Do you hope he stays? Bill Belichick may not be the head coach of the New England Patriots for much longer. Matt Freed/AP Photo

Six championships. Nine Super Bowl appearances. Thirteen AFC Championship Game appearances and 17 AFC East titles.

Bill Belichick‘s resume speaks for itself, and it’s what makes his time as head coach of the New England Patriots so important to NFL history. But for as much as he’s accomplished in that role, Belichick’s time with the team that he transformed into a dynasty could be ending very soon.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran wrote on Tuesday a “decision was made” to part with Belichick after the end of the 2023 season. The decision reportedly came soon after the Patriots’ 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on November 12.

A Patriots team coached by someone other than Belichick seems unfathomable. He’s spent nearly a quarter-century with the team and won more Super Bowls than any other head coach in history since he joined. Many consider him a first-ballot Hall of Fame candidate due to how his Patriots teams thoroughly dominated his opponents over the past two decades.

But those good old days seem to be behind the Patriots. At 3-10, the Patriots have one of the worst records in the NFL and have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Their season has been an unmitigated, abject disaster.

And for as much as he’s given to New England, part of why the Patriots are failing in 2023 is due to him. Failing to sign DeAndre Hopkins, drafting N’Keal Harry over Deebo Samuel and AJ Brown, and letting Jakobi Meyers walk in favor of Juju Smith-Schuster explain the shortcomings of the wide receiver corps. Not making the offensive line a priority could be a reason why he hasn’t been able to develop Mac Jones into a consistently good quarterback.

If this truly is Belichick’s last dance at Gillette Stadium though, Belichick will leave a strong legacy behind him. Do you think that Belichick’s time in New England should end? Or would you like to see him back for at least another year? What do you think will happen to Belichick after the season ends?

