New Hampshire voters: Tell us your primary predictions

With Iowa caucuses over, the GOP presidential candidates have set their sights on New Hampshire for the first-in-the-nation presidential primaries on Jan. 23.

Former President Donald Trump remains the GOP front-runner in the contest after winning the Iowa Republican Caucus on Monday. Trump swept the caucus to garner 51% of the votes, followed by former Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taking second place with 21.2%, and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley trailing behind in third place with 19.1% of the votes.

Vivek Ramaswamy and Asa Hutchinson both said they are suspending their presidential campaigns after disappointing finishes (Ramaswamy took fourth place and Hutchinson took sixth place, respectively).

The caucus was the lowest-turnout caucus in a quarter-century, according to the Associated Press, with just over 108,000 voters (about 14.4% of the state’s 752,000 registered Republicans) turning out to vote.

Ahead of the upcoming primary, a Globe poll found that 27% of Republican likely voters in New Hampshire would support Haley as their GOP presidential nominee. But still, Trump remains popular in New Hampshire among GOP voters.

Haley stated Monday night that Iowa’s results place her and Trump in a “two-person race” for the Republican presidential nomination.

She also announced on Tuesday she will skip any future debates as long as Trump continues his streak of skipping the debates.

“We’ve had five great debates in this campaign,” she said in a statement Tuesday morning. “Unfortunately, Donald Trump has ducked all of them. He has nowhere left to hide. The next debate I do will either be with Donald Trump or with Joe Biden. I look forward to it.”

Two Republican debates are scheduled before New Hampshire voters head to the polls. Debates will be held at St. Anselm College in Goffstown on Jan. 18 and at New England College in Henniker on Jan. 21.

If you’re a New Hampshire voter, you can find sample ballots here. Check your voter registration, polling location, and local clerk’s information at app.sos.nh.gov, and if you’re a recently naturalized U.S. citizen voting in the Granite State, here’s everything you need to know about registering to vote.

Ahead of the New Hampshire presidential primaries on Jan. 23, we want to know who you’re voting for and who you think will win.

Tell us by filling out the form or e-mailing us at [email protected], and your response may appear in a future Boston.com article.