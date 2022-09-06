Tell Us POLL: Tell us how you’re voting in the primary elections Voters cast their ballots in a number of key races this Tuesday, Sept. 6. Tell us how you're voting in the Mass. primaries.

It’s a rainy election day, but Massachusetts voters are still making their way to the polls to vote in various local primary races.

Some of the key races today include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, Suffolk County district attorney, secretary of state, and state auditor — each of which Boston.com reporters have covered in the lead up to Sept. 6.

You can read up on our coverage of the key races this Election Day, including in-depth interviews with the candidates in the Republican primary for governor and the races for attorney general and Suffolk County district attorney.

We want to know: Which candidates will you be voting for today? Let us know who you’re casting your ballot for by answering our informal Election Day polls, and see how other Boston.com readers are voting, too.