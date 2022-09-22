Poll: Where do you get the best cider doughnut?

Sign up for The Dish
The start of autumn officially begins today. As the leaves start to turn and cooler temperatures arrive, you may find yourself thinking of the classic comforts of fall that complete the season: pumpkin spice, fresh apples, and cider doughnuts. Dusted with sugar and with a slight crumble to them, doughnuts are a perfect breakfast item or midday snack, and many orchards in Massachusetts bake their own.
Last year, Cambridge resident Alex Schwartz shared with Boston.com his quest to find the best cider doughnuts in New England. His top vote for two years in a row went to Russell Orchards in Ipswich. He also praised Bolton Orchards, where hot doughnuts can be eaten with soft serve ice cream. Smolak Farms was a notable mention, offering three different kinds of doughnuts, including one sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon.
In a Boston.com poll from 2020, readers voted Honey Pot Hill Orchards as their top pick out of 36 named destinations. But the overall majority vote included several ‘other’ locations.
We’d like to hear about your favorite place to get a cider doughnut in Massachusetts. What do you enjoy about this pastry, and what makes it so delicious? Tell us about the texture, the flavor, and anything else that stands out about this particular doughnut. In our poll options below, we have included 2020 named and ‘other’ recommendations from readers. Share your thoughts in the form below or send us an e-mail at [email protected]. Your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article and/or social media channels.
