Tell Us Poll: Where’s the best place to go trick-or-treating? Let us know your favorite neighborhood in Greater Boston to haunt. A young Spiderman digs for candy from a pumpkin bucket. Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP

It won’t be long before Halloween will be here, and trick-or-treaters dressed as bats, ghouls, and ghosts of all kinds will fill the streets in search of the most popular candies. But where’s the best place to go? We’d like to hear about your favorite neighborhood to visit on Halloween and what makes it the best place to spend the evening.

Do you prefer the old brick houses of Beacon Hill or brownstones in the South End, where many front steps are decked out in decorations? Or maybe you enjoy trick-or-treating in Cambridge, where some streets practically come with their own light and sound effects. Wherever it is, we want to know why this neighborhood is special and what makes it kid friendly.

Tell us the best neighborhood to go trick-or-treating, and also your own favorite Halloween memory with us in the form below or send us an e-mail at [email protected]. Your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article and/or social media channels.

Poll: Where's the best place to go trick-or-treating in Boston? What's the best neighborhood to go trick-or-treating in? (Required) Beacon Hill South End Brookline Charlestown Back Bay Cambridge Somerville Other

What do you like about the experience in this neighborhood? Do you have a favorite trick-or-treating memory? Tell us about it. Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.