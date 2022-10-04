Poll: Where’s the best place to go trick-or-treating?

Sign up for The Dish
It won’t be long before Halloween will be here, and trick-or-treaters dressed as bats, ghouls, and ghosts of all kinds will fill the streets in search of the most popular candies. But where’s the best place to go? We’d like to hear about your favorite neighborhood to visit on Halloween and what makes it the best place to spend the evening.
Do you prefer the old brick houses of Beacon Hill or brownstones in the South End, where many front steps are decked out in decorations? Or maybe you enjoy trick-or-treating in Cambridge, where some streets practically come with their own light and sound effects. Wherever it is, we want to know why this neighborhood is special and what makes it kid friendly.
Tell us the best neighborhood to go trick-or-treating, and also your own favorite Halloween memory with us in the form below or send us an e-mail at [email protected]. Your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article and/or social media channels.
