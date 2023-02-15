Tell Us Poll: Where’s your favorite independent bookstore in Greater Boston? Tell us where you head off to when you're looking for a quality read. Papercuts Bookshop in Jamaica Plain. Globe Staff/Pat Greenhouse

In Greater Boston, there are so many local shops to visit when you’re in need of a good book.

When you enter one of them, you see dozens of shelves lining the walls, filled with memoirs, science fiction, and romance novels. You enjoy perusing the titles, looking for your next read. Maybe there’s a cafe, where you can sit down to work on your latest piece of writing or a school assignment. If this sounds like your favorite independent bookstore, we want to hear more about it.

You might be a fan of Porter Square Books’ location in the Seaport District, for example, which also happens to share a space with GrubStreet, a writing center for local writers and community members. Or Trident Booksellers & Cafe, where you can attend open mic poetry nights and order all-day breakfast. And in Acton, there’s The Silver Unicorn Bookstore, which hosts author talks and offers excellent staff recommendations. Wherever you go to find a quality work of literature, share it with us.

Below, you’ll find a poll where you can vote on your favorite independent bookstore. If you don’t see your local shop listed, tell us about it and we’ll add it to an upcoming guide to bookstores in the region. We also want to know what you love so much about it, whether it’s a great children’s section or a monthly book club. Fill out the survey or e-mail us at [email protected], and your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article and/or its social media channels.

Poll: Where's your favorite independent bookstore in Greater Boston? Vote on your favorite independent bookstore: (Required) Porter Square Books Trident Booksellers & Cafe Harvard Book Store Brattle Book Shop Commonwealth Books Beacon Hill Books & Cafe Frugal Bookstore All She Wrote Books The Silver Unicorn Bookstore Brookline Booksmith An Unlikely Story Bookstore & Cafe The Book Oasis Papercuts Bookshop Bedlam Book Cafe Books & Sundry Other

What are the features of this bookstore that you enjoy? Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article.